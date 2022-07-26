PU announces MA, MSc results

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department on Monday declared the results of different MA and MSc programmes. These programmes included MA Education General, Mass Communication, Diplomacy and Strategic Studies Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2021, MA Kashmiriat, Arabic, Punjabi, Persian, MSc Statistics and Sports Science & Physical Education Part-I supplementary examinant 2021, MSc Social Works, Chemistry and Tourism & Hospitality Management Part-II supplementary examination 2021.