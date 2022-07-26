 
Tuesday July 26, 2022
Lahore

Appointed

By Our Correspondent
July 26, 2022

LAHORE : Imran Goraya has been approved to be appointed as the chairman of the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab. He will be the chairman of the board of directors of TDCP as the reconstitution of the board of directors has also been approved.

