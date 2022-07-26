LAHORE : Muhammad Sohail, Drugs Controller (BS-19), currently posted as Additional Secretary (Drugs Control), Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, has been promoted to the rank of Chief Drugs Controller / Secretary, Provincial Quality Control Board, (PQCB) (BS-20) on regular basis, posted / adjusted at Mayo Hospital, Lahore, against an existing vacancy of Chief Drugs Controller (BS-20). He was transferred and posted against newly-created post of the Director General Drugs Control, P&SHD, with immediate effect.

Farooq Bashir Butt, Drugs Controller (BS-19), awaiting posting in SH&MED was promoted to the rank of Chief Drugs Controller / Secretary, PQCB (BS-20) on regular basis, transferred and posted / adjusted at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, against an existing vacancy of Chief Drugs Controller (BS-20), with immediate effect.