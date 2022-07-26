‘Railways has foolproof pension system’

LAHORE : A spokesperson for Railways has said that the institution has a foolproof system for payment of salaries and pensions.

Any retired employee has to show his presence in the office concerned before commencement of pension which is recorded in a register. Pension is paid through banks which also have their own verification system to countercheck the record provided by the pensioner to the railways. The spokesman said that to ensure that the payment is being made in a transparent manner, pensioners have to submit, twice a year, the life certificate and no-marriage certificate in case of family pension. Additionally, the bank concerned verifies the pensioners through a biometric system and this exercise is done every year. The verification process was done in 2021 to remove any ambiguity in the light of the orders of the Federal Minister of Railways after which the amount was recovered from the accounts of the deceased pensioners. He said that the process of verification is being repeated this year. Pakistan Railways has verified the record of more than 76,000 pensioners and the verification of remaining pensioners will be completed by August 15.