Man sets ablaze in-laws’ house

LAHORE : A man after getting angry set his in-laws’ house on fire in Akbari Gate on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by one Shahid, the suspect Yasir Riaz, who is his (Shahid’s) brother-in-law, set his house on fire while his family members were present inside. As a result, a child Zain, son of Shahid, received burn injuries. Police registered a case against the suspect.

FOUND DEAD: A 32-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances in the Liaqatabad area on Monday.

The victim was spotted lying unconscious near Doongi Ground. Nearby people alerted Rescue teams that shifted the victim to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. He was identified as Mushtaq, 32, a resident of Hujra Shah Muqeem. Police said that the cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy.

Man shot dead: A man was shot dead by unidentified suspects for offering resistance during robbery in Kahna on Monday. The victim identified as Shahid had withdrawn over Rs1 million cash. As he reached near Gajjumatta, the unidentified suspects attempted to loot him. The victim offered resistance. The suspects resorted to firing leaving the victim dead. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana took notice of the incident and asked the field officers to arrest the suspects and submit him a report.

accidents: Around five people died, whereas 850 were injured in 772 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 473 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 381 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

roof collapse: A person died and four were injured in an incident of roof collapse near Sukh Nehar on Monday. Reportedly, the roof of an iron workshop situated near Sukh Nehar, Akhri Mint Stop, collapsed. As a result, five persons were trapped under the debris. Nearby people called Rescue teams. They reached the spot on information, removed the debris and shifted the injured to hospital where one of them was pronounced dead.