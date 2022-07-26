UHS approves fund for needy students

LAHORE : The 50th meeting of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Board of Governors (BoG) was held under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani on Monday.

The board approved amendments in the regulations for the institution of university medals under which an awardee of a medallion will also receive a cash prize of Rs100,000. In addition, medals may be instituted in the name of eminent academicians and researchers especially in health sciences with the concurrence of the university’s academic council with a donation of Rs one million. The board directed that an endowment fund would be established to help needy students with the money received from these donations, to which the university alumni and the pharma industry should be urged to contribute.

Among the members present in the meeting included Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, Pro-VC Prof Maroof Aziz, Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer and representatives of the provincial health and finance departments. Prof Anwaar A Khan participated through a video link.

The board passed a unanimous resolution in recognition of the services of Prof Javed Akram who had completed his 4-year term as the 10th VC of the university. A committee was also constituted with Prof Maroof Aziz as its convener, to oversee the progress of the development of botanical gardens at the Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku. These botanical gardens would be set up under a public-private partnership.

Prof Maroof presented a report on the establishment of the Preventive Cardiology Department at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore.

Prof Javed Akram said that the establishment of a new department was crucial to educate the general public regarding the risk factors of heart disease. He said that millions of rupees spent on treatment could be saved by spending only thousands on prevention. The meeting also approved the appointment of Prof Maroof Aziz as project director for setting up a biotechnology park at the UHS Jinnah Campus.

farewell to outgoing VC: A farewell ceremony was organised here at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday in honour of Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram. Prof Javed Akram will leave his office Tuesday (today) after completing his four-year term. He was the 10th vice-chancellor of UHS.

The Board of Governors (BoG) Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani presided over the event, Faculty, staff, and students paid glowing tribute to Prof Javed Akram. The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore was also present on the occasion.