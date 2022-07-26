Rs3.63bn UVAS annual budget okayed

LAHORE : The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore on Monday approved varsity’s Rs3.632 billion budget for the financial year 2022-23 with focus on innovation, applied research, development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chairing the 68th meeting of the syndicate and said that in the budget focus was on applied research and development projects for improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 121 research projects was Rs1.339 billion, he added. Prof Nasim Ahmad also informed the meeting that Rs1.115 billion had been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs704.499 million would be spent on ongoing projects while Rs410 million on new projects to be initiated in the financial year 2022-23. The Vice-Chancellor said that Rs350 million had been allocated for new project “Strengthening of KBMA CVAS”, Rs60 million for new project “Strengthening of Academic and Allied Facilities at CVAS, Jhang”