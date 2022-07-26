Above 150pc rains occur in Punjab this monsoon: PDMA

LAHORE : Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Director General Faisal Farid has said that in the recent monsoon, more than 150% rains have occurred in Punjab compared to the last monsoon. Advance arrangements were made, the cleaning process of drains was completed by Wasa, district administration and municipal institutions. Talking to media representatives, he said that 22 villages of Rajanpur and 13 villages of Mianwali District were flooded due to more than normal rains in the mountainous areas of Mount Sulaiman, where flood relief camps had already been set up. Provision of food, medicine and fodder is being ensured and spraying is also being done to prevent diseases in the area. Doctors and other staff are also on duty in all the flood relief camps. He said that the district emergency operation centres/control rooms are fully functional to deal with any emergency situation; flow of water in the canals is being monitored on a daily basis, all the rivers in Punjab are still flowing normally, and there is no risk of any kind of flood, he added.