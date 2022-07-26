CM seeks report on minor’s death

LAHORE : Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took notice over the death of a two-year-old girl by falling into an open manhole in Naz Town.

The CM sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and ordered disciplinary action against those responsible for the negligence. The tragic incident should be investigated and those responsible for the negligence should be determined, he directed.

condolences: Hamza Shehbaz has expressed deep grief over the death of religious scholar Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi. In his condolence message, the CM expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.