CS orders action against transport owners to curb smuggling

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the divisional commissioners to take action against the owners of the transport used in smuggling and keep the transport in custody until the decision of the case. He gave this directive while presiding over a video-link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The meeting reviewed the availability of urea fertilizer, measures to control smuggling and dengue. The chief secretary said that there were reports of smuggling of urea fertilizer, wheat and flour from bordering districts. He asked the deputy commissioners of DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Attock and Bhakkar to take special measures to prevent smuggling.