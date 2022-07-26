Health dept measures against dengue, corona reviewed

LAHORE : Provincial Minister Khwaja Imran Nazir, on Monday, reviewed measures undertaken by the Health Department to check spread of dengue fever and coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, special secretaries, Director CDC and Project Director of Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU) amongst others.

Kh Imran Nazir said that effective measures were being taken to mitigate spread of pandemics and epidemics across the province. The minister asked the general public to lend their hand with government in adopting the preventive measures in this regard.

The minister urged the citizens to ensure cleanliness of rainwater in houses and shops in a bid to prevent them from pandemics. He directed the department and district administration to ensure effective system of monitoring, surveillance and reporting of dengue. He said that around 91 percent population of province had been vaccinated besides 30 percent populace got booster doses. The minister said that for dengue surveillance, 10,968 contingent, eight ad hoc, 655 contract and 7,635 regular officials were employed. However, medicines stock for dengue treatment has been made available at all health centres. He directed the health authorities to ensure attendance of employees through biometric and face recognition system.