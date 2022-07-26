Tough times

Rising food prices are likely to create a humanitarian crisis in emerging economies. Pakistan is a developing country and cannot possibly weather the consequences of the ongoing global economic crunch. The effects of a slowing economy are now quite visible as millions of poor people in the country are compelled to buy low-quality food that is not nutrient-rich. They don't have the financial capacity to buy healthy food items. While people can protest rising prices, there is little they can do to fix the situation. It is on the government to come up with better fiscal policy to tackle the current situation and take the country out of this mess.

Sattar Samad

Turbat