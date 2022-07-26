The city drowns again

The Sindh government knew that Karachi was about to witness another spell of heavy rains. But it did nothing to ensure that the city functioned smoothly. It is true that climate change has increased the intensity of rain, the phenomenon should not be used as an excuse for the government’s inaction. Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, who is a PPP leader, has been warning about flash floods ever since she took charge. It is unbelievable that her own party did not take any steps to reduce the impact of the rain.

As soon as it starts to rain, PPP leaders go out on the road to show that they are working. What residents of Karachi fail to understand is why there is no mechanism for the proper drainage of rainwater. Why do our officials need to go out on the streets to check the situation? Why didn’t we learn anything from the 2020 flash floods? A metropolis like Karachi shouldn’t get paralyzed every time it rains.

Ramsha Sadiq

Karachi