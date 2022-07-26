Covid-19 has once again raised its ugly head and is now spreading fast across the country. The number of Covid-related deaths, which had seen a drastic decline in the recent past, is also increasing.
The healthcare department must release a press statement, explaining to the nation why they should follow SOPs. Unfortunately, the novel virus is here to stay, and we need to be careful. We should get our booster shots timely and start wearing masks again.
Faqeer Jan
Turbat
