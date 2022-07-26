Travel dreams

The Pakistani passport is the fourth-worst passport in the world. The Henley Passport Index provides the ranking of the world’s passports according to the number of countries these passport holders can visit without a visa. Pakistani passport holders can access only 32 destinations without a visa.

Government officials must take note of this sorry situation. They must take steps to improve the ranking of our passport so that Pakistanis can also explore the world in a manner similar to that of people from rich countries.

Aurangzeb Nadir

Turbat