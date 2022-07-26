Action replay

The trauma of the 2020 monsoon season has revisited residents in Karachi. Different parts of the city have been flooded, and many people have vacated their homes in search of temporary shelters. Many posh areas of the city have also become a dismal picture of neglect and lack of governance. It is a scene replayed every time it rains in the country.

In 2007, the city’s most expensive and posh locality collected funds to construct storm drains. Even though these drains worked for a few years, they are now almost non-functional. In many low-lying neighbourhoods, rainwater mixed with sewage entered into homes, forcing residents to leave their homes. Much needs to be done to revisit the city’s drainage system so that this tragedy is not repeated in the future.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi