What growth?

People in the marginalized regions of the country often resort to such allegations that few capitalists from the developed part of the country hold room in the least developed areas through different tactics. They buy potentially lucrative land from the locals and build industrial units for which these owners exploit the local environment by cutting down forests, using or polluting regional streams of water, threatening local culture, and so on. Then, the local population after having been left with no means of livelihood tries finding employment in the same units. This allows these capitalists to have influence over these people.

The locals who once enjoyed fresh water and had their distinct culture and no political oppression get deprived of everything including their indigenous lifestyle. Once the land and people are fully exploited, their socioeconomic life and culture are sabotaged; they are then impelled to migrate and leave their ancestors’ land. Such is the story of the northern areas of Pakistan.

Usman Torwali

Swat