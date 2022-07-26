Monsoon mayhem

Once more, it rained, and once more Karachi – and other parts of the country – nearly drowned. Despite repeated forecasts by the Met office and warnings from disaster management authorities across the country, each time it rains heavily our district administrations fail to respond adequately. The current system of rain that is wreaking havoc most indiscriminately across the country is a sign of the chaos that awaits us as climate-change related weather events start becoming more and more obvious. Just Karachi on its own recorded nearly 150mm rain in a day. In other parts of the country, dozens of villages in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have flooded. In Gilgit and surrounding areas too there have been floods and landslides.

Every time it rains, authorities (especially in Karachi) keep claiming that they cleaned all big and small drains including those constructed along the main arteries – and yet the reality appears to be different. It is imperative to make all-out efforts to drain out rainwater in minimum possible time. It appears that the commitment to prepare for the rain is more visible on paper and in statements rather than on the ground. District administrations should have inspected the flow of the storm-water drains and should have installed cesspool machines much earlier for prompt action, especially in low-lying areas. There is a long-standing need to install heavy pumping machines where water tends to accumulate. District administrations should be well-prepared to speed up the flow of the rain water. The same applies to the installation of suction pumps in adequate numbers – more so in low-lying areas. Disposing of the accumulating water as it swells should start immediately to avert submersion of roads and other localities. Choked storm-water drains remain a perennial problem in many cities and towns including Karachi, irrespective of claims to the contrary.

Provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) also need to upgrade their work potential which is sadly below the mark. Sunday and Monday saw some heartrending sights in Karachi: people stuck at home, waiting in some areas to be moved to safer, less flooded areas; shops and places of business completely flooded as traders looked on helplessly. The apathy of the country’s ruling elite has to be countered with demands for better, more sustainable infrastructure and urban planning. Karachi’s people are already at the mercy of water tankers and gas cylinders. Expecting them to now also prepare for their homes and streets being flooded on an annual basis is just cruelty. The same goes for those villages in Balochistan that have seen homes swept away.