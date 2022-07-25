Nowshera hospital BoG accused of firing qualified staffers

PESHAWAR: The newly appointed Board of Governors (BoG) of the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Nowshera has started terminating qualified staff members without any reason and giving the responsibilities to junior officials on an acting charge basis.

The Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex is a public sector hospital attached with Nowshera Medical College.

It has been in crisis since the day it was declared the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) run by the Board of Governors apparently due to political interference and weak control of the government over its administrative and financial affairs.

According to officials of the hospital, the plan was made after the new board took charge to replace the senior officials known for their integrity.

“The main issue is the 400 plus jobs that the newly appointed board has advertised. Everyone knows that it would not have been possible for the elements with vested interests to recruit their blue-eyed people in the presence of the previous administrative officials,” an official of the hospital administration told The News on condition of anonymity.

He said unprofessional people were wasting public resources, adding the government should withdraw MTI status from the hospital and hand it over to the provincial Health department.