Economic or moral meltdown

Economic situation is deteriorating. International organizations and experts, both domestic and international, are warning about the rapid meltdown on the basis of data. Media is crying that country is slipping toward chaos. Common citizens are worried and helpless. They are looking at the ruling elite with desperation. Unfortunately, ruling elite is busy in power games to maximize benefits for themselves.

The deep dive into situation reveals that it is not economic meltdown, only. It is moral meltdown; economic turmoil is merely tinny part of the puzzle. For example, the biggest moral hazed is corruption, which gives birth to countless ills. It is rampant in Pakistani society. One can find multiple forms of corruption in Pakistan like financial, intellectual etc. Financial corruption is prevalent in society to the extent that we cannot find a single department without corruption, and the situation is so bad that even the entities created to curb corruption have become agents of corruption. Though Islam strictly prohibits corruption, it has become a new normal.

Now it is common phrase in society, if you have money or resources, you can buy anything. You can buy ticket of any political party; you just only have to bribe the leadership at the name of party funding. You can buy the system. You can put wheels on files and confess on media. No one will dare to question you. Ruling elite (political parties, institutions, government, and non-government), which was entrusted to curb the corruption, will facilitate you and twist the system in your favour. Ruling elite have unwritten consensus that they will protect each other’s corruption at the name of democracy. We have witnessed the magic of this consensus in past and nastiest episode is on air right now.

However, the worst form of corruption is intellectual corruption. It is mother of all types of corruption and moral degradation. Think tanks (TTs) and elite groups of experts are on the forefront. They facilitate the ruling elite by justifying their acts, regardless of facts, in the name of democracy, system, and patriotism. They create and sell the image of power players. The intellectual elite has aligned itself with different power players and disguise affiliation in the wrap of ideology. Intellectual elite sell their loyalty in return of benefits like securing advisory positions, consultancy or place in government bodies.

The TT business is so lucrative and instrumental to sell their narrative that power players and politicians have started to build their own TTs or secure their positions at boards of different TTs. They are steering these TT according to their political needs in the guise of independent research. Donor agencies are also happy to work with them as they help them buy influence.

There is another bread of intellectuals, the retired civil and military officials, employees of international financial institutions etc. After having a lucrative career, they wear another hat to justify the actions of system — domestic and international. They are the hottest commodity, as they do what the system wants them to do. It is considered an attempt to eliminate independent research and try to protect their class in the guise of research. One wonders how they could deliver in their retired life what they could not when they were active.

Intellectual corruption has devastated the country. The worst impacts are apparent in the form of deep divide in the society. Intellectually corrupt elite helped ruling elite to sell false narrative. It has led to blind following, where followers believe that their leadership is angel and rest of all are evils. It has turned common and innocent people into violent people. They are not ready to pay heed to argument, as they want to fix their opponent. You question one player of the ruling elite, and you will face vengeful propaganda.

In the conclusion, the moral meltdown is not only impacting economy but also the society. Corruption has become new normal. It has converted people into slaves in the name of ideology, political affiliation, or self-interest. Thus, if Pakistanis want to come out of this situation, they will have to counter it on two fronts — economic and societal — simultaneously. Otherwise, we will continue to going down until we hit the bottom.