JIT probing murder cases of children: official

PESHAWAR: The joint investigation team was probing the cases of murder and assaults on children in different areas of Saddar, an official said on Sunday.

The official said the profiling of hundreds of houses in the area had been conducted and a number of suspects rounded up.

"The killers and the predators will be arrested soon," Superintendent of Police, Cantt, Mohammad Azhar told reporters. He said the investigation teams were probing the cases from all angles.

The SP said the suspicious elements in the cantt area were being checked ahead of Muharram to ensure law and order. A few incidents of attacks on children that happened within a few days worried locals.

An eleven-year-old girl Mahnoor was killed in Railway Quarters while another girl Hiba, 7, was killed near a mosque in Kalabari, Saddar, during the current month.

Also, a five-year-old girl was assaulted in a building in the limits of Gulbarg Police Station. There were other incidents in the recent months in which young boys and girls were assaulted by the culprits.

Not only locals but even politicians had expressed concern after a series of such incidents. A lawmaker from the area, Samar Bilour ,on social media said she has been contacted by the father of one of the victims to seek help in arrest of the killers of his daughter.