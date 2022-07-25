55 KP policemen martyred in target killings during 2022

PESHAWAR: There is no end to attacks on the police and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last many months.

The cops and other law-enforcers have come under attack for almost a year now.

Though some measures have been taken, the respective bosses seem to have failed to protect even the cops who are supposed to protect the life and properties of people. A source informed this scribe that 55 policemen were martyred and 60 sustained injuries in attacks across KP since January 1 till mid-July. The figures are higher even when compared to the entire last year.

A number of soldiers of army and FC, personnel of Excise and other department were also martyred in different parts of KP in attacks during the period.

The target killing of police had decreased since 2014 but it accelerated again since the last quarter of 2021 and it is continuing.

“The highest number of attacks on police took place during the current year in Dera Ismail Khan, followed by Bannu, Peshawar and Mardan regions. No incident occurred in Hazara region during the current year,” a source told The News. The latest attacks took place in Khyber and Dera Ismail Khan on Friday and Saturday.

As many as seven policemen were martyred in KP in January this year, three in February, 11 in March, 16 in April, five in May, seven in June and six were martyred till third week of July.

According to the source, the cops martyred during the last less than seven months included two inspectors, as many sub-inspectors, five assistant sub-inspectors, three head constables and 43 constables.

Around 40 of the fallen heroes were from their respective district police while others belonged to traffic, Counter-Terrorism Department and other units.

In some instances, the police posts, offices and vans were attacked with grenades and firing, but no casualty was reported. The rising attacks on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent weeks has set the alarm bells ringing for the government and law-enforcers.

At a meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed concern over the rising attacks on the cops and directed the bosses to take measures to improve the situation. He directed the senior officers to come up with a comprehensive action plan to stop target killing and other terrorist and criminal incidents.