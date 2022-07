RAWALPINDI: Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosvi passed away on Sunday night. He was 82.

Moosvi, also the patron-in-chief of the supreme Shia ullama board and president of Tehrik-e-Nafaz-e-Fiqah-e-Jafaria, was born in 1940 in Tharparkar.

Moosvi’s Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at 11 am today (Monday) at Markazi Imambargah Jamia al Murtaza, G-9/4, in Islamabad.