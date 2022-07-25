Imran wrongly attributes couplet to Ghalib

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan deleted a tweet on Sunday after realizing that he had erroneously attributed a couplet to Mirza Ghalib, reports Geo News. Imran Khan tweeted a couplet — Maloom na thaa itna kuchh hae ghar mein baichnay kay lee’ay, zameen say lay ker zameer tuk sub bik reha hae (I didn’t know there is so much to sell in the house, everything from land to conscience is on sale). It is not a couplet, rather it is Ghalib’s dialogue in a Bollywood film —Mirza Ghalib — in which Naseeruddin Shah acted as Ghalib.

Wrongly quoting Ghalib, Imran Khan tweeted, “When nations lose their ideology & ideology of existence they fall. Mirza Ghalib’s words were at a time when we were about to become ghulams (slaves) of British. They hold true today with actions taken by imported govt brought in through US regime change conspiracy.”