Mian Mansha undergoes five heart surgeries

LONDON: Renowned industrialist Mian Muhammad Mansha has undergone five successful heart surgeries in London.

Mansha was admitted to Hammersmith Hospital over two weeks ago over complaints of chest pain. He had a week-long visit scheduled for London for business meetings but had to be admitted in the hospital for heart surgeries.

A source within the hospital confirmed that Mansha had had five by-pass operations at the Hammersmith Hospital. “He has recovered well in 10 days and is doing fine. He will be discharged by this weekend and have further follow-up appointments over the next two weeks,” the source said.

One of Pakistan’s richest men and biggest industrialists, Mian Mansha will be staying at his apartment near Knightsbridge, where his family mostly stays during London visits.

The source, who shared details, said Mansha was quite critical when he was brought to the hospital but received timely treatment.