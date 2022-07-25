Sherpao slams Alvi over new govt demand

CHAKDARA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday criticised President Arif Alvi for demanding the formation of a new government in the country, saying that he had become controversial.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the president had made an unconstitutional demand as was acting like the worker of a political party.

“The president holds a constitutional office therefore he must refrain from making such controversial statements,” he added. Former tehsil candidate Imran Khan Advocate and Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council member and Insaf Lawyers Forum Malakand Division coordinator Shireen Advocate announced joining the QWP along with his supporters on the occasion.

Aftab Sherpao elaborated that a new government could be formed when the prime minister was ousted through the no-confidence motion. The QWP leader said state institutions should work within the ambit of the constitution.

He said the prime minister should take the parliament into confidence about the steps being taken to revive the economy. “The parliament should be given importance,” he remarked.

“Apparently, the economy has shown little signs of improvement,” he noted with concern.

He said economic stability was linked to political stability so the nation should also be taken into confidence to clear up the uncertainty.

Aftab Sherpao said former prime minister Imran Khan was trying to destabilise the country in a bid to weaken the incumbent government. He expressed concern over the delay in receiving the financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

He said the government should provide relief to the people from the downtrodden segments of the society. He asked the government to launch relief activities in flood-hit areas and compensate the affectees. Expressing concern over the prolonged power cuts, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced cheap and surplus hydel electricity, but its residents were facing unannounced loadshedding.