Unit sealed for fake jaggery production

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority during a raid near Shahalam Pul area of Peshawar has sealed fake jaggery (gurh) production unit.

The team during the raid seized over 2500 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic jaggery from the unit as well, said a press release.

The unit was producing jaggery with the use of sugar, substandard jaggery and non-food grade colours, instead of sugarcane. The substandard jaggery used to be supplied to various parts of the city.

During the raid, non-food grade colour was confiscated from the unit. The officials said the hygiene condition of the production unit was found deplorable. Inspections of food outlets were also carried out in other areas of the province.

A shop was sealed in the Khyber district over the sale of substandard beverages .