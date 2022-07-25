Steel manufacturers resent high power tariff

BARA: The owners of factories and manufacturers of steel have complained about a host of issues, including a high electricity tariff, which is hampering business activities.

Talking to The News, former president of ex-Fata industries Aslam Khan Afridi said the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) imposed a high tariff and Fuel Power Adjustment (FPA) surcharge on the industries in the tribal districts. He said hundreds of people were working at the steel furnaces, but they lost their jobs after the closure of the factories due to a host of reasons.

He added that Tesco had imposed a heavy tariff on the manufacturers, who could not continue to operate the steel furnaces, leading to unemployment among the workers.

Aslam Afridi asked the government to facilitate the factories and steel furnaces operating in the tribal districts as these were providing employment to the local people. He asked the government to waive off the heavy tariff imposed by Tesco on factories in the merged districts.