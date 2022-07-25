Man shot dead cousin

MANSEHRA: A man shot dead his cousin apparently to get married to his wife in the Garhi Habibullah area on Sunday, an official said.

“We have arrested a man who killed his cousin to get married to his wife, the mother of an eight-month-old baby,” Dilbar Shah, the SHO Garhi Habibullah Police Station, told reporters.

He said that Mohammad Waqar was on his way to his shop in the Garhi Habibullah from Dilola on his motorbike when his cousin Mohammad Faizan intercepted and fired at him, leaving him seriously injured.

Shah said that the injured was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Garhi Habibullah where doctors pronounced him dead.

The SHO said that the accused had allegedly illicit relations with the wife of the slain man.

He said that the deceased was the father of an eight-month-old baby.

Teachers appointed: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has issued appointment orders for as many as 32 senior science teachers to be posted at different schools in parts of the district.

“I have issued the appointment letters to the teachers who would be posted at the schools where the posts are lying vacant,” Mohammad Tanveer Awan, the district education officer, told reporters here.

He said that appointment letters were issued following the completion of the codal and legal formalities.