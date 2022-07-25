JUIF protests target killings in KP

PESHAWR: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUIF) on Sunday staged protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the killings of ulema and other people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the provincial capital, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the government for its failure to provide security to the people.

“The ulema and other innocent people are being killed in tribal districts. Two innocent children were killed in Peshawar and there is a situation of lawlessness in the province,” said one of the leaders.

The demanded the government to bring to justice the killers of Maulana Samiuddin and Qari Nauman. They also condemned the killings of two kids in Peshawar and asked the government to provide security to people. Protests rallies were held in Hazara, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Mardan, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Chitral, Nowshera and other districts.