Four injured as house collapses in rain

B Our correspondent

JAMRUD: Four people were injured as several houses collapsed here in the Jamrud tehsil under heavy rain, sources said on Sunday.

The local sources said heavy rain lashed Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber tribal district that damaged a number of houses in different villages.

A woman and her three children were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the Ali Masjid area.

Four Goats died under the debris when the roof of a house caved in the Godar area. Several other houses were damaged by the rain as well.