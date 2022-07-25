Compensation cheques handed to flood victims’ heirs

LAKKI MARWAT: The Lakki Marwat district administration on Sunday handed over compensation cheques to the heirs of flood victims in the Lakki Marwat and the Bhittani tribal subdivision.

Asmatullah and Ihsanullah had drowned in the river while crossing it on foot on July 14. The divers of the rescue service had pulled out the body of Asmatullah from the river the same day. However, they took three days to recover the body of Ihsanullah near Banda Fateh Khan.

The deceased belonged to Michenkhel locality of Lakki Marwat city.

In the Bhittani tribal subdivision, flash floods had swept away Muhammad Iqbal, 50, and Baitun Nisa, 8, on July 21.

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood visited the houses of flood victims in Lakki city and gave away compensation cheques to the legal heirs of the victims.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariqullah along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Awais Khan handed over compensation cheques to the heirs of flood victims in the tribal subdivision.

The administration officials offered condolences to the members of bereaved families and assured them that the government would extend all-out support and assistance to them.

Also in the day, Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar along with the assistant commissioner visited the flood-affected areas to examine rehabilitation and relief activities. He met rain and flood-affected people and assured them that the administration would compensate them for the losses at the earliest.

The official directed the line departments to give a quick response to the citizens, especially troubled and stranded ones in case of emergency. He directed the relevant officials to repair the damaged roads and put in place all resources to facilitate people in difficult times.