4 die as bus hits car on Hazara Motorway

MANSEHRA: Four members of a family, including a woman and her daughter, were killed and two others sustained injuries when two vehicles collided near the Battal Tunnel on Hazara Motorway here on Sunday.

A bus carrying passengers was on its way to Karachi from Battagram via Hazara Motorway when it collided head on with a car near Battal Tunnel, leaving all the occupants of the car seriously injured.

The Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital here where doctors pronounced Ahsanullah, 50, Ghazala Naeem, 25, and her six-month-old daughter and Sabia Bibi, 5, as dead.

The two injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad where their condition was also stated to be

critical. The Battal police started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.