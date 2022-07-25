Pakistan rejects baseless comments by Indian defence minister

Pakistan's Foreign Office. APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has completely rejected and strongly condemned the unwarranted and totally unacceptable comments made by the Indian defence minister at a recent event in Jammu.

The minister in his remarks distorted the well-established historical facts about the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, levelled baseless allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan.

This is not the first time that a senior Indian politician has tried to cast aspersions on the legitimate, indigenous and just freedom struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). However, provocative statements by Indian political figures cannot alter the reality of IIOJ&K, says a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

India would be well advised to introspect as to why, despite imposing draconian laws, holding the entire Valley under military siege for decades, imprisoning thousands of innocent Kashmiris and their true representatives and wanton killing of over 100,000 Kashmiris, it has not been able to smother the flame of freedom from the heart of Kashmiris.

India needs a reminder from history that the Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute that remains on the agenda of the United Nations and its solution lies in the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Pakistan will always continue to lend all possible support to the people of IIOJ&K in their just struggle to attain their right to self-determination.

Pakistan also calls upon the international community to take practical steps to stop India from the continuing brutalisation of the Kashmiri people and illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of IIOJ&K.

Pakistan is a proponent of regional peace and stability. At the same time, we are fully capable of thwarting any aggressive designs, and we have demonstrated our resolve and capability in this regard on numerous occasions, including in the recent past.