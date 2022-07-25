Five former presidents of SCBA demand full court

ISLAMABAD: Five former presidents Supreme Court of Bar Association (SCBA) on Sunday demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan order the full-court hearing of important constitutional cases.

The former SCBA presidents — Abdul Latif Afridi, Muhammad Yasin Azad, Fazl Haq Abbasi, Kamran Murtaza and Syed Kalb-e-Hazan — demanded this in a joint statement.

The demanded the full-court for hearing the petition against Punjab chief minister’s election and the SCBA’s review petition about the interpretation of Article 53A. The decision should be pronounced after hearing all parties, they added.

Meanwhile, SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon also demanded the full-court. He said the full court is needed to ensure the interpretation of the Constitution in the right way and to restore the trust of the political parties, said the SCBA president.