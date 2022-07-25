Turkey summons Swedish diplomat over Kurdish militants

ISTANBUL: Sweden´s charge d´affaires in Turkey was summoned at the weekend to explain the use of what Ankara alleges is “terrorist propaganda” in support of Kurdish militants, a diplomatic source said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Sweden and Finland of being havens for Kurdish militants -- specifically from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK), which he has sought to crush -- and for promoting “terrorism”.

He has threatened to block the Nordic states´ bid to join Nato unless they extradite dozens of alleged “terrorists” under a deal the three signed last month.

The Swedish foreign ministry said its diplomat had been called to a “meeting” in Ankara on Saturday, without elaborating.

Turkey´s display of displeasure follows events in Sweden last week to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Kurdish uprising in northern Syria, which borders Turkey.

Turkey is threatening to launch a new military offensive against Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Syria, where he wants to establish a buffer zone 30-km deep.