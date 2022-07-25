Brazil’s Bolsonaro officially launches re-election bid, says army on his side

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro kicked off his candidacy for re-election at a party event in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday with a speech focused on God, guns and family, as the right-wing leader attempts to claw back the commanding lead established by his main rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The right-wing Liberal Party (PL) tapped Bolsonaro as its nominee for the Oct 2 vote before an audience of several thousand in Rio’s Maracanazinho stadium, a move considered the official beginning of Bolsonaro’s candidacy under Brazilian law.

The nomination comes as the president continues to launch baseless attacks on the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, casting doubt on whether he would accept defeat. While the president did not touch directly on those matters on Sunday - focusing instead on socially conservative stances popular with his base - his speech was heavy with praise for the armed forces who he said shared his concerns.

“The army is on our side,” he told cheering supporters. “It’s an army that doesn’t accept corruption, doesn’t accept fraud. This is an army that wants transparency.”

With his image battered by inflation, Bolsonaro is down almost 20 percentage points in some polls to Lula, who governed the nation from 2003 through 2010.