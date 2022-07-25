Strict policy should be followed to eliminate crime, says SSP Ops

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar has tasked all zonal officers to control crime in their respective jurisdictions.

A crime meeting was held under the chairmanship of SSP Operations to review the performance of all zones. While addressing the meeting he said that all zonal SPs should take possible measures to prevent crimes and be fully aware of all the criminal activities occurring in their respective areas and take immediate action to prevent them. Each officer should make it easy for the public to access him and treat the public and officials in a good manner.

He further said that all SDPOs and SHOs should ensure the enforcement of law and the SOP should be strictly followed. Criminal elements should be brought to justice by adopting a strict strategy and zero tolerance policy against them. He issued instructions to the police officers and asked them to promote community policing and perform their duties to serve the public with sincerity and dedication and ensure the delivery of justice, no negligence will be tolerated.

SSP Operations said that a good police officer is one who solves any issue on merit without involving himself in any matter.