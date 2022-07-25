Housing projects come to twin cities

Islamabad : As a major boost to the federal government’s efforts to lure foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, a project is being launched on a 100,000 square feet piece of land in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to become first ever tailor-made resort style living development for overseas Pakistanis.

The development which sits at the top of a valley and enjoys front line unobstructed views over a 2500-acre national forest is expected to be a first of its kind in the capital.

Talking to journalists here on the ceremony of acquisition of the land, One Homes Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Aqib Hassan said that the company has very stringent criteria when acquiring land, and the company often spends years in its acquisition process.

Aqib said the development which is currently in the design development stage is expected to be launched in the market towards the end of summer 2022.