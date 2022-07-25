‘Security issues hinder development’

Islamabad : There are many reasons for socioeconomic backwardness, but the first one to be addressed for development is security and stability, experts insist.

“Security and stability are an important basis for economic and social development, and if this problem is not resolved well, it will give rise to more other problems, which will further deteriorate regional development. This is a vicious circle. Security problems will affect the local business environment, social livelihood, legal system construction, and so on. These are important factors to promote regional economic development. When economic development is frustrated, more social conflicts will arise to aggravate regional instability, thus affecting security,” Kamran K. R. told reporters during a function here.

According to him, Balochistan is a relatively backward province and its development is more difficult than other provinces due to geographical factors, but the complex geography has given an opportunity to terrorists to develop, and a large number of extremist ideas have invaded it making it a hotbed of terrorism.

The expert said Balochistan, which could have developed over the years, had sunk deep into economic backwardness.

He said the April 26 terrorist attack against a shuttle bus of the Confucius Institute in Karachi had damaged Sino-Pak relations, so those behind them should be dealt with strictly.

“The Karachi attack targeted teachers, the bearers of human civilisation, and the facilitators of cultural exchange, which is of a very bad and heinous nature. Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations poses a serious threat to international peace and security, and the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of terrorist acts should be brought to justice,” he said.

Another expert said the Balochistan Liberation Army's terrorist activities would seriously affect Balochistan’s status in the international arena and thus, stop investors from putting their money in the economically underdeveloped province, which desperately needed funds for its development.

He said China, which had always supported Pakistan’s development, would continue to socio-economic initiatives in Balochistan.

“The spirit of Sino-Pak friendship is rare in the world, and because of the solid bilateral relationship, Chinese friends can help our country without hesitation even in the face of such dangers,” he said.

He said the country’s future could only be built based on security and stability.