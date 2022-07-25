372 FIRs registered for violating SOPs

Rawalpindi: The district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, has sealed 182 premises, and registered as many as 372 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood said this while talking to this agency here on Sunday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration departments had issued challans to 554, notices to 2,978 while a fine of Rs922,000 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

He added that 1,334 anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance from January 1 to date checked 4,061,723 houses and found dengue larvae at 11,782 homes.

Similarly, he informed that 597 teams during outdoor surveillance inspected 1,650,690 spots and detected larvae at 1,380 places.

Meanwhile, Dr Sajjad informed that around 17 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, including seven from Potohar town urban area, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Kahutta, two from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, and one of each case had arrived from Chaklala Cantonment and Potohar town rural areas.

He said that anti-dengue activities were also being carried out in the private housing societies, whether registered with RDA, Cooperatives, or unregistered housing societies.

The health officer added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the next week.

Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

He also urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.