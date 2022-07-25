34 dengue fever cases reported from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another seven patients have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last one week or so taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 34 of which at least one patient has died of the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that out of seven patients who tested positive from the region after Eidul Azha holidays, six have been reported from Rawalpindi district while one from Islamabad Capital Territory.

It is important that to date, a total of 19 patients have been confirmed positive from Rawalpindi district while 15 from ICT. The infection has claimed a life in the federal capital from where only one new case has been reported in the last two weeks.

According to health experts, the situation regarding the spread of dengue fever is well under control at the time though they fear the region may have a surge in the number of cases in the next two weeks or so as the most suitable season for breeding and growth of dengue fever has set in.

Experts say that the dengue fever vector, mosquitoes ‘aedes aegypti’ and ‘aedes albopictus’ are being found in abundance in this region of the country and the patients are already there making the situation alarming.

The health departments in Rawalpindi and the federal capital have been working hard on surveillance and case response activities to avoid the spread of dengue fever in the region. It is however important that the population of the dengue fever vector fluctuates with temperature, rainfall, and humidity and it is high in the rainy season and low in extremely hot weather during the rainy season, the risk of virus transmission by the vector is greater.

Dengue infections are generally occurred during or after rain, as an outcome of the rising vector population and the region having repeated rain spells making conditions favourable for dengue mosquitoes to transmit the infection.