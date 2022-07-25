14 arrested during search, combing operation

Islamabad/Rawalpindi : Islamabad Capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station, police said.

Search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the Shehzad Town area by local police and Quick reaction teams under the supervision of SP Rural.

During the search operation 20 houses, 77 suspects and 15 vehicles were checked. 14 suspects and 03 motorbikes were shifted to the police station for verification; Moreover, arm ammunition and narcotics were recovered.

IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking. Rawalpindi district police, on the directive of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, conducted snap checking and search operations in different city areas to net lawbreakers.

According to a police spokesman, police had conducted snap-checking and search operations in different areas of Ganjmandi, Sadiqabad, Bani and several other areas of the city.

He informed that police teams were checking vehicles, motorcycles, hotels, houses and shops besides checking tenants and taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers to intensify the security of the city.

He said that following the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Rawalpindi district police had accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities.

Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) were conducting snap checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, Sadiqabad Police conducted a search operation in the Magistrate Colony and its surroundings here on Sunday.

Heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of search operation carried out in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station.

A total of 53 houses and collected data of 34 tenant and 12 shops and 73 suspects were questioned during the search operation.