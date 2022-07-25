Crackdown on unregistered vehicles launched

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Police (ICTP) launched a crackdown on unregistered vehicles in the city.



According to the details, the ICTP issued tickets to 8,951 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing year 2022.

Special enforcement Squads have been constituted for checking the unregistered vehicles plying on the roads. SSP (Traffic), Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer is leading the campaign initiated under the directions of Inspector-General Islamabad police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.