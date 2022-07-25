Gangs busted; bikes and weapons recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory Police have busted a dacoit gang involved in numerous dacoity incidents in areas of Sabzi Mandi Police.

A police team of Sabzi Mandi Police Station using the latest technology and human resources arrested three members of a dacoit gang who were involved in numerous incidents of snatching, and street crimes.

The accused were identified as Raja Zahoor, Muhammad Shafiq, and Munir Ahmed.

Police also recovered a motorbike, three 30-bore pistols, and a dagger used in these dacoity incidents. During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in dacoity incidents in the areas of Sabzi Mandi.