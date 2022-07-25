Guards arrested for looting employer

LAHORE : Defence A police arrested two security guards for looting the house of their Chinese employer. The accused identified as Osama and Jawad had tied up the hands and legs of the woman of the house, Ting Xing, with ropes and took away Rs200,000.

Murder case registered: Badami Bagh police have registered a case against two unidentified persons for killing Punjab Bar Council Secretary Ashraf Rahi.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Muhammad Arshad, the brother of the victim. Two unidentified motorcyclists fired indiscriminately at the vehicle of Ashraf Rahi near Usman Chowk in the Badami Bagh area. As a result, he sustained multiple bullet injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. He was father of two daughters.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took notice of the incident, sought a report from CCPO Lahore and ordered immediate arrest of the accused. He said that justice should be provided to the family members of the deceased. Hamza Shehbaz also expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that they would get justice.

CCPO Lahore took notice of the murder and sought a report from the DIG Operations and ordered immediate arrest of the accused. DIG Investigation visited the crime scene and directed the police to use modern technology, including CCTV cameras for the arrest of the accused.

Eight arrested: Raiwind City Investigation police arrested eight persons for killing two persons over a property dispute. Faqir Hussain, Basharat, Abdul Rehman and Naeem were among the arrested accused persons. The accused had killed Nadeem and Ahsan Bhatti while three passersby Nazim, Abdul Ghafoor and Ali got injuries.

suicide: An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming bleach in the Kahna police area on Sunday, following a domestic issue. The girl was identified as Sania, a resident of Sue-e-Asal, Kahna. She was shifted to hospital, but could not survive. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

Man found dead: A 55-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Mughalpura police area on Sunday.

Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying on the side of the footpath near Lal Pul, Mughalpura and informed the police. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.