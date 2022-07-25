Alhamra Theatre Festival inspires viewers

LAHORE : Alhamra Theater Festival is brightening the evenings of Lahore. On the third day of the festival, Akash Theatre presented its drama Life stories. The drama “Zindagi Kahani” was based on Alok Kumar's fiction that inspired the viewers to beautify the society.

On the second day of the festival, Salamat Production's drama “Rahe Koi Naghma Gar Salamat” was presented, written by Tanveer Syed, directed by Zeeshan Haider and produced by Usman Ali Chaudhry. The young actors Zeeshan Haider and Faiza Munir were impressive in “Rahe Koi Naghma Gar Salamat”.

The play encouraged the people to adopt a balanced attitude and gave them a message that having good thought was very important and also to act upon them.