198 new cases of coronavirus reported

LAHORE: Around 198 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) confirmed that 165 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi, four in Sialkot, seven in Faisalabad, three in Gujrat, three in Bahawalpur, two in Multan, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Bhakkar, one in Chiniot, one in Jhang, one in Kasur, one in Rahimyar Khan, one in Sahiwal, one in Sargodha, one in Sheikhupura and one in Toba Tek Singh districts during the last 24 hours. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.