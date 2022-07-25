Secy orders provision of anaesthetic medicines in hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jaan Khan has directed the Drug Control Wing to ensure provision of anaesthetic medicines in public hospitals at any cost.

Taking notice on the information about unavailability of anaesthetic medicines in the government hospitals on Sunday, he directed the Drug Control Wing to ensure the availability of medicines in the hospital besides monitoring and evaluation of the medicines in the markets.

According to the spokesperson, shortage of anaesthetic medicines in the Services Hospital Lahore has been immediately fulfilled by supplying medicines from the Mayo Hospital and Lahore General Hospital.

Now there was no discontinuity or delay in operations or other clinical procedures after the supply of anaesthetic medicines. The health secretary has asked the general public to call at 1033 in case of shortage of any medicine in the hospitals.