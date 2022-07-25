JI asks traders not to pay power bills till govt withdraws decision to collect tax through KE bills

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has declared the party’s support for traders' demand for withdrawing the taxation of up to Rs6,000 imposed on shops in Karachi only through electricity bills issued by the K-Electric (KE).

Addressing a protest demonstration held by trader associations at Char Minar Chowrangi against the discriminative and excessive taxation through electricity bills, the JI leader said that traders would not pay electricity bills until the government had withdrawn the decision.

In his address to the demonstration, Rehman warned that the government would be responsible for the consequences if the KE cut the power supply of any shop in the city over non-payment of the tax.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JI had earlier issued a two-day deadline for the government to withdraw the new tax order. He said that if the government did not meet the demand, sit-ins would be held across the city.

Rehman said that the measure was quite discriminative in nature as it was enforced only in Karachi instead of the entire country.

He remarked that the JI did not support the idea of not paying utility bills, but added that “if unjust taxation will be added in the electricity bills, the traders have the right to say no to such bills and the company which decided to play the role of a facilitator in this regard will be responsible for the situation.”

He said that it was the responsibility of the KE high-ups to distance the company from the controversy and convince the government to keep the matters of taxation and electricity bills separate.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail imposed the taxation and linked it to electricity bills in Karachi without consulting the chambers of commerce and industries, Rehman said. He termed Ismail’s decision illogical.

The JI leader said that the sales tax regime was not linked to any utility service across the country except for Karachi. The decision by the government and KE had exposed the nature of the relationship between the two, he added.

He alleged that KE itself was infamous for fraudulent practices, including overcharging and flawed meters, but no government ever tried to take notice of the situation because all the so-called mainstream political parties were hand in gloves with the power utility.

He added that the people of Karachi had given their mandate to several political parties in the past but all of them supported the KE.

He lamented that the government had imposed unjust taxation on Karachi despite the fact that the city last year posted a whopping increase of 42 per cent in taxation compared to the previous year.

He also asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to reveal a comparison of tax collection from Karachi, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rehman also appealed to the traders to join the JI's Karachi Rights Movement and support the party in the local bodies elections.